For ACC U-23 Women’s Asia Cup: In a first, UTCA cricketer Kashvee picked for emerging Indian squad

Finally, the wait is over for Chandigarh all-rounder Kashvee Gautam. Having toiled hard for the last four years representing Chandigarh, she has become the first UT Cricket Association (UTCA) woman cricketer to be selected in an Indian women’s cricket team with the BCCI naming the 20-year-old in the India emerging U-23 team which will be competing in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 starting June 12 in Hong Kong.

The all-rounder who came in the limelight in 2020 when she took 10 wickets in an innings, with a hat-trick, against Arunachal Pradesh in the Women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy playing for Chandigarh could have been part of the India U-19 World Cup team long before. But due the raging pandemic, the inaugural U-19 World Cup slated to take place in Bangladesh in 2020 was postponed and finally was held in South Africa a few months ago, meaning Kashvee had crossed the required age-limit.

“I attended the U-19 National Cricket Academy camps ahead of the inaugural U-19 World Cup but I failed to make the age-limit cut so I had to miss the chance of playing in the global event. But seeing the girls win the trophy motivated me to keep chasing my dream to represent India one day,” said Kashvee, who is a student of BA II at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26. Kashvee, who captained Chandigarh senior team last season.

In Alur near Bengaluru, attending a preparatory camp with former India spinner Nooshin-Al-Khadeer as the head coach, Kashvee could not help but thank her coach Nagesh Gupta for believing in her abilities.

“Last season did not go that well for me. Then I worked hard with my coach during off-season. The results were evident during the U-23 camp in Alur. I want to do well in Asia Cup and make an impression. Also seeing Amanjot Kaur make India debut and perform well in the Women’s Premiere League inspired me.”said Kashvee, who is a medium pacer and bats in the lower order. Amanjot left UTCA to join Punjab last season and did well to earn an India debut. India will take on the hosts Hong Kong in their first match on June 13.

