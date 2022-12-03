For easing tricity’s traffic pangs, RITES proposes unified metropolitan transport authority

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) on Friday proposed the formation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority and integrating the bus routes of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, for improving the traffic situation and mobility in the tricity.

This essentially means the tricity is to be treated as a single entity instead of three separate cities.

A Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority is recommended for cities with a population of 10 lakhs or more, commonly referred to as “million-plus cities”, to facilitate coordinated planning and implementation of urban transport programmes.

RITES made the proposal during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. It will submit a final comprehensive mobility plan in a month’s time, following which, it will be further discussed with stakeholders, including the chief administrators of HUDA and GMADA for further implementation of the report.

The agency’s report was based on household survey conducted in the region.

RITES, in its report, also identified major travel corridors in the tricity to reduce vehicular congestion and improve mobility on these routes.

Last month, in its report, RITES had once again termed the mass rapid transport system (MRTS) as the best solution to tricity’s growing traffic congestion.

In July 2017, the metro project, was, however, junked after it was termed financially unviable.

The metro rail project was first proposed for Chandigarh in 2010 and has been dragging on since then.

During, the recent administrator’s advisory council meeting, three senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were seen expressing divergent views during discussion on the viability of a metro for the city. While additional Solicitor General of India and former BJP MP Satya Pal Jain and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Tandon spoke in favour of the metro, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, who is known to be critical of the project, vehemently opposed it.

