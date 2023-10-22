For Ramlila actors, the impact goes beyond stage

: The tradition of Ramlila, an age-old cultural extravaganza, goes beyond mere theatrical performances for its dedicated actors.

Anil Mishra dressed as Ravan for the Ramleela act organised by Vijayshree Club in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Mishra, who has portrayed the iconic character of Ravana for the past 15 years, Ramlila is more than just a stage act and has become an integral part of their identity.

In the case of Mishra, his association with the character of Ravana has led to people fondly calling the street in Giaspura where he lives as ‘Ravana wali gali’.

“This is not just a regular play that we perform. It is a deeply spiritual experience. We engage in rituals before stepping onto the stage, invoking deities to bless our performance. Something profound changes in me when I step on the stage as Ravana. It’s something that the audience can sense, which is why they have amusingly renamed my street as ‘Ravana wali gali.’ Even children in the area know it by this name,” said Mishra, highlighting the real life impact of Ramlila.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actors participating in Ramlila emphasise that their characters are not confined to the annual performance, but extend beyond the stage, impacting their lives and the community, particularly when they portray positive characters.

Jayprakash Mishra, who has portrayed the role of Lord Ram for 17 years, shared his insights into the profound impact the annual act has on him.

Talking about the lasting influence of the Ramlila tradition, Jayprakash, the actor behind Lord Ram, said, “People in the locality start associating you with the character you play, especially when it’s a positive one. Last year, there was an incident in our neighborhood involving a couple who had been trying to conceive for a long time. They prayed to the character of Lord Ram during our Ramlila performance, and with the grace of God, they were blessed with a healthy baby boy the following year. It all unfolded organically, but the man came running to me chanting ‘jai shree Ram’ and carrying a box of sweets. It’s a surreal feeling to be a part of something as blissful as Ramlila.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ramlila, a cultural gem that transcends time, showcases the profound impact of age-old traditions on the lives of its performers and the communities they serve. It is a testament to the enduring power of cultural heritage and spirituality, which continues to shape the identity of individuals and neighbourhoods, one performance at a time,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON