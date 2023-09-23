For rejecting his marriage proposal: Bihar man assaults nursing student with knife

A Bihar resident was arrested after he allegedly slit the throat of a nursing student with a kitchen knife in a hotel room near the clock tower here on Saturday after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO at Division number 1 police, said that an attempt to murder case has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, who is also from Bihar, suffered injuries on her throat. After the accused attacked her, she resisted, fled outside and raised an alarm.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar of Gaya in Bihar, who is the son of a jeweller. He had come to Ludhiana three days ago. The Division number 1 police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against him.

The FIR has been filed on the statement of the 21-year-old victim, who is pursuing her nursing degree from a college in Khanna. The woman said that the accused is known to her and he had called her to Ludhiana to help him in shopping.

The woman stated that the accused met her near the Ludhiana railway station and took her to a hotel room near the clock tower. She said that after reaching the hotel room, the accused started pressurising her to marry him. When she turned down his proposal, the accused assaulted her and slit her throat with a kitchen knife. The hotel staff intervened and informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO at Division number 1 police, said that an attempt to murder case has been lodged against the accused. The accused claimed that was having an affair with the woman. The inspector said that the victim is admitted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.