Security Forces on Thursday killed a terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said. According to the officials, deceased Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil , a resident of Vishroo Payeen, was recently recruited by the terrorist outfit. Forces gun down TRF terrorist in Shopian

They said that a joint search and cordon operation was launched during the night by Shopian police and army’s 02 Rajput Regiment after getting information regarding the presence of a militant in Kathohalan village area.

“Based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army & J&K police on the intervening night of November 8 and 9 at Kathohalan, Shopian…One terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapon and other war-like stores,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

A police spokesperson as the forces approached the suspected location, the terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was then retaliated.

The spokesperson added that the terrorist’s body was recovered from the spot of the encounter.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition, which have been taken into case records for further investigation.

They said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

“People are requested to co-operate with police till the area at the encounter site is completely cleared of explosive materials, if any,” the spokesperson said.

On October 29, security forces killed an infiltrator along Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. On October 26, the forces had killed five Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in a major operation along the LoC in Kupwara’s Machil.

On October 21, two militants were killed during an infiltration attempt in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

