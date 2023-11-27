Forces nab 3 LeT terror associates in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.

A Chinese hand grenade and ₹ 2.17 lakh were recovered (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They added that the police, along with the army and the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested the three accused with arms and ammunition. They also recovered other incriminating materials from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that during a joint checking and patrolling by 13 Sikh light infantry, 185 battalion of the BSF and Baramulla police at Kalgai near Jhula footbridge, the forces intercepted two persons coming from Kamalkote towards the national highway.

“During search, three Chinese grenades and ₹2.5 lakh were recovered from them. An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Uri police station,” the spokesperson said.

The duo was identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, both residents of Madiyan Kamalkote. Police said that the arrested duo revealed the name of the weapon supplier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused said that these grenades and cash have been provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, so that they could execute any terrorist act,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, Bhatti was picked up for questioning. “During questioning, he disclosed that he had supplied these grenades and cash to these persons for commission of terrorist acts and has kept one hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house,” the police said.

Consequently, upon his disclosure, a Chinese hand grenade and ₹2.17 lakh were recovered. “He was arrested in the instant case. Further investigation is going on,” the spokesperson added.