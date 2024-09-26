Foreign diplomats witness Kashmir polls, local leaders in rage

A group of foreign diplomats from around 15 countries, including the United States, witnessed the election process in Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving some local leaders in rage. Foreign diplomats pose for a selfie during their visit to the polling station during J&K assembly elections in Srinagar. (ANI)

The visit was arranged by the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

US diplomat Jorgan Andrews said that they were pleased to be able to see the election process and to learn more about how Indian democracy works.

“It is exciting to see elections in Kashmir after ten years or more,” the deputy chief of mission of the US embassy in New Delhi said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first assembly election in 10 years particularly after the region’s special status was revoked in August 2019. Last year, the Centre hosted a G20 meeting in Srinagar, the first international event after the abrogation of special status.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah questioned why foreign journalists were barred from coming to Kashmir and diplomats, with guided tours, were allowed. “If foreign delegates are brought here, why are foreign journalists not allowed”?

Abdullah said that when the foreign diplomats comment on Kashmir, the Centre issues a statement saying it is the internal issue of the country and outsiders should not interfere.

“If you don’t need their intervention, then why were they brought here? Despite the efforts of the Centre, people are taking part in elections, otherwise the Centre has left no stone unturned to harass people in the past six-seven years. The Government of India is trying to get the credit for this which is a deceit for the people here,” Abdullah added.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra said that the visit has raised concerns about the attempt to “sell deceptive calm here”.