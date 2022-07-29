Foreign tourists return to Amritsar after over two years since Covid
: Over two years since Covid-19 struck, bringing the world to a halt, Punjab’s most popular tourist destination Amritsar is again witnessing arrival of foreign tourists, who are seen frolicking on the streets of the heritage city, raising hopes of a big footfall of visitors in the coming months and revival of tourism here.
Thanks to many flights being operational to and from Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, foreign tourists have been arriving in the city to visit the supreme Sikh shrine Sri Harmandar Sahib, also called as the Golden Temple, Heritage Street, Jallianwala Bagh and India-Pakistan Partition Museum along with other attractions.
At Jallianwala Bagh, which is a national monument in memory of Indians massacred by British soldiers on April 13, 1919, the domestic tourists could be seen taking selfies with the foreign tourists.
Before the pandemic, the foreign tourists usually visited Amritsar during the winter season, but this time, they are visiting the city during summer, though in less numbers.
“Going by the start of these tourists arriving here, we expect their big footfall during the season, which starts from mid-September to February,” said Mandeep Kaur, tourist officer in Amritsar.
According to Kultar Singh, manager of Sri Guru Ram Das Niwas (sarai), “the foreign tourists started arriving at the end of June. Average four-five tourists come to stay at the sarai daily. Separate ward of the sarai for the foreign tourists remained empty for two and half years.”
Sri Guru Ram Das Niwas is the oldest sarai of the Golden Temple and many foreign tourists love to stay here and enjoy its traditional Sikh atmosphere.
Rajwinder Kaur, manager of the India-Pakistan Partition Museum, said, “this is for the first time that the foreign tourists are coming in the summer season. As normalcy has returned since the Covid-19 struck, they are visiting tourist destinations without being bothered about the weather.”
“An average of 10-15 tourists visit the museum daily. Though it is much smaller than the number (average 400 daily) seen in normal days during peak season, this is a ray of hope emerging for revival of tourism in the city,” she said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics