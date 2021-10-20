‘Foreign-funded terror module’ busted in Punjab, Sangrur man held with arms

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a foreign-funded terror module and arrested a 34-year-old man from Sangrur district’s Lehra Gaga sub-division with arms and ammunition on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Senior police officials said the suspect, Lakhveer Singh, alias Lakha (34), a mason, was arrested from near a brick kiln in Lehra on Monday.

In a press release, director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said the suspect was motivated by pro-Khalistan elements based abroad to carry out target killings besides executing attacks on religious places of various sects in the state.

“Investigation revealed that various digital platforms were being used for financial transactions for carrying out the terror module. The accused allegedly received three installments of ₹1.48 lakh deposited in his account at New Delhi, Moga and Khanna,” he added.

While tracing these transactions, the police claimed to have identified two persons — one from Vancouver, Canada, and the other from Poland — as the masterminds and funders of the module.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said one Sukhjit Singh, alias Sukhi of Moonak provided Lakhveer a country-made pistol and ammunition. “Sukhjit, who is absconding, is involved in smuggling of illegal arms from Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma said.

Superintendent of police (detective) Karanveer Singh said the investigations are being conducted by a special investigation team.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 124-A (sedition through words, signs, visual representation, or otherwise), 153-A (punishment for wanton vilification or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (bring or take out of India arms or ammunition of any class or description) Arms Act at Lehra police station.