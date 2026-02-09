Forest belt between Sectors 47 & 39 a criminal hideout: Chandigarh councillor

Congress party’s councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabbi has alleged that the stretch of wild vegetation along South Road between Sectors 47 and 39 has turned into a refuge for criminals and a safe hideout for thieves, raising serious concerns over public safety and official inaction. He claimed that repeated incidents of theft clearly indicate a lack of effective monitoring by both the Chandigarh police and the forest department. He demanded that the forest department and Chandigarh police immediately step up security measures in the forested belt. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media, Gabbi alleged that stolen goods are being openly hidden in the forested belt, making it a convenient shelter for miscreants. Citing a recent incident, he said the doors of a public toilet in Sector 46-D were stolen. Following the theft, he personally inspected the adjoining forest area and claimed to have recovered the stolen toilet doors and other items from the jungle belt near South Road in Sector 46.

“This clearly proves that, right under the nose of the police administration, this area has become a safe haven for criminals,” Gabbi said. He alleged that despite repeated recoveries of stolen property from the same location, no sustained action has been taken to curb illegal activities in the area.

The councillor further stated that he had raised the issue on several occasions in the past with the then adviser to the administrator as well as with the UT administrator. However, he claimed that neither the forest department took concrete steps nor did the Chandigarh police deploy regular and effective patrolling in the vulnerable stretch. As a result, he alleged, the morale of thieves and anti-social elements has continued to rise.

Questioning the authorities, Gabbi asked why routine police patrolling is not being conducted in an area from where stolen items are being repeatedly recovered. “Is the administration waiting for a major crime to occur before taking action?” he asked, while expressing concern that continued neglect could lead to more serious incidents in the future.

He demanded that the forest department and Chandigarh police immediately step up security measures in the forested belt along South Road. His demands include regular and visible police patrolling, improved street lighting, and enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras and other monitoring mechanisms to deter criminal activity.

Gabbi warned that if timely and effective security arrangements are not put in place, the area could soon emerge as a hub for organised and serious criminal activities, posing a threat to residents of nearby sectors.