Forest clearance granted for bulk water supply scheme in Shimla
chandigarh news

Forest clearance granted for bulk water supply scheme in Shimla

The scheme seeks to provide best-in-class water supply and sewerage system in Shimla that will cater to requirement of the town up to 2050
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 04:03 AM IST
Himachal government is committed to providing 24x7 water supply to Shimla, said urban development minister. (Image for representational purpose )

The proposed bulk water supply scheme for Shimla has got the forest clearance, HP’s urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Friday.

He said the clearance came in a short time, paving the way for launch of scheme which will address the water shortage in Shimla.

The minister said the state government is committed to providing 24x7 water supply to Shimla and in these endeavours, five wards of Shimla would be provided with round the clock supply by the end of the year.

A financial outlay of $250 million ( 1,813 crore) has been approved for the scheme, out of which the World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of $160 million ( 1,160.32 crore) and the remaining amount of $90 million ( 652.68 crore) will be borne by government of Himachal Pradesh.

The project envisages lifting water from Sutlej near Shakrodi village, involving lifting to a height of 1.6km and pipe laying of 22km to augment 67 MLD water at Sanjauli.

The project also seeks to replace the distribution pipe network across Shimla MC to upgrade it to 24x7 water supply system.

Additionally, the sewerage network in areas of Mehli, Panthaghati, Totu and Mashobra would be provided.

This is a flagship project for the state as it seeks to provide best in class water supply and sewerage system in Shimla that will cater to requirement of the town up to 2050.

Covid vaccine
