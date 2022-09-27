Forest scam: Punjab vigilance arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday arrested principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) for wildlife, Parveen Kumar, in connection with the forest scam.

Kumar, an Indian Forest Services officer, was arrested after the ongoing investigations revealed his involvement in organised corruption for giving choice postings, cutting of khair trees, issuance of NOCs for commercial establishments and purchase of tree guards worth crores of rupees. “Circumstantial evidence surfaced on record against Kumar on the basis of which he was nominated as accused in the present case,” said vigilance bureau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468 (all forgery), 471 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections 7, 7 (A), 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

The bureau had registered an FIR in connection with the embezzlement of funds during the tenure of forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in the previous Congress government.

Kumar had remained the CEO of Punjab state compensatory afforestation and was the charge of PCCF in October 2021, after Gilzian became forest minister, said the bureau in a statement.

During preliminary investigations, Kumar alleged that Gilzian “pressured him to arrange money out of the funds of the department earmarked for various official activities”, said the bureau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar then allegedly hatched a conspiracy with Gilzian’s nephew Daljit Singh Gilzian. He introduced him to another official Vishal Chauhan, and told him to assist them for the supply of tree guards to the department without any tender or quotations.

Consequently, crores of rupees were embezzled under the garb of purchase of tree guards, said the bureau.

Moreover, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Parveen Kumar allegedly bypassed set norms to issue transfer orders of 23 executive field officials in January this year after accepting money from them, said the bureau.