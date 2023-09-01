Forged dept stickers do the trick for outsiders looking to enter varsity

With UT police and the Panjab University (PU) campus security keeping a tight vigil at all three varsity gates in the lead-up to the student council elections, outsiders have gotten creative and are using forged department stickers on their cars to gain entry.

Forged department stickers are being used by for outsiders to enter Panjab University. (HT PHOTO)

According to a circular issued by chief of university staff (CUS) Vikram Singh, all department chairpersons, the vice-chancellor, the dean students welfare (DSW) and wardens have been alerted about the practice. They have been asked to alert the police about any such vehicles on the campus.

“We have stopped around 50-odd vehicles with forged stickers. Action will be taken as per law against them,” Singh said.

Sources, meanwhile, revealed that police had not been involved in getting rid of such vehicles and the university staff were simply removing the stickers and escorting the vehicles off-campus.

Officials at the Sector 11 police station said they were aware of some shops selling the forged stickers being used by outsiders, but said they had been removed and no complaint had been registered yet.

Traffic chaos has also returned to the varsity’s entry points. Students being subjected to checks is resulting in serpentine queues that extend all the way to the main roads. Traffic police have also sealed the road between the North and South Campuses to streamline the movement of traffic.

Notably, PU had constituted a traffic management committee ensure smooth movement of vehicles during the election season. Traffic cops have also been instructed not to stop the vehicles near the gates so that the flow of traffic is not disrupted.

