Forgery case: HC reserves order on 2019 plea by Badals

In February 2009, a complaint was filed alleging that the SAD possessed two constitutions – one that it had submitted with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other with the Election Commission
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has reserved its judgment in the 2019 plea from former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema in an alleged forgery case.

They had approached the high court after a court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Hoshiarpur, had summoned Badals and Cheema on November 4, 2019, in a 2009 case of alleged forgery and cheating filed by one Balwant Singh Khera.

The Badals and Cheema had approached the high court seeking quashing of the complaint and the summoning order in which they were asked to face the trial for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, submitting forged document and using forged document as genuine.

