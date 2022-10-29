Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Forgery’ case: Sukhbir Badal exempted from personal appearance in court

Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:26 AM IST

In a case of an alleged forgery of the party constitution filed by social activist Balwant Singh Khera, Sukhbir Badal on Friday was granted exemption from personal appearance in a Hoshiarpur court

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Friday was granted exemption from personal appearance in a Hoshiarpur court in the case of an alleged forgery of the party constitution filed by social activist Balwant Singh Khera. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday was granted exemption from personal appearance in a Hoshiarpur court in a case of an alleged forgery of the party constitution filed by social activist Balwant Singh Khera.

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has already got the exemption owing to his old age. Sukhbir’s counsels had submitted that he had to look after party affairs on a day-to-day basis and had to move around a lot for this work. The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh accepted their plea after a long debate and fixed the next hearing for November 3. The SAD leaders had sought a stay on the trial in 2019 but the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the petition and maintained that there was sufficient material on record with the Hoshiarpur court to summon Badals. Khera has alleged that the SAD had submitted a false undertaking to the Election Commission of India to seek recognition as a political party whereas it already had a religious constitution which it had submitted to the Gurdwara Commission.

