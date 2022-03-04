Formation of VDCs exposes Centre’s normalcy claims: Mehbooba Mufti

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 04, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the formation of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) exposes the Government of India’s normalcy claims.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued an order about the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir and to revive and strengthen the erstwhile Village Defence Committees (VDCs).

“The MHAs move to form Village Defence Committees across J&K is another addition to a slew of decisions that contradict GOI’s much-touted normalcy claims. Clearly, J&K is far from any semblance of normalcy. It will also create a wedge between communities,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

