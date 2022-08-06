Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation

AMRITSAR: Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab.

While speaking over the phone, he said, “Things are not going well in the apex gurdwara body. What is going on in the body has damaged the Akali Dal. Two officials are controlling the body. We will meet the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to raise the issue. Let’s see what happens”.

“A large chunk of property of the SGPC-managed gurdwaras is under control of many Akali leaders. Why are SGPC office-bearers helpless before them?” he questioned.

“One of the secretaries of the SGPC exploits the teaching and non-teaching staff working in educational institutes of the SGPC. Harassed by him, teachers are forced to stage indefinite dharna. On the other hand, the working of the president’s PA who is a retired secretary, is also questionable. These people are dictating the entire body, and the president does not have any control on them. What is the use of such a president? No retired employee should be deputed on such key posts. Sukhbir Badal should ensure that such people who are behind corruption in the SGPC are taken to task. I have evidence against these people in the form of videos which will be disclosed in the coming days. We will not tolerate these tactics”, he said.

He said, “Badal appointed the president with wisdom, but he has no control over the body”.

Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won. He was the first Akali MLA from Batala. He is close to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who is behind bars in a case related to drug smuggling.

Reacting to the accusations made by Lodhinangal, SGPC general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli termed these allegations as baseless. “Such kind of remarks against the SGPC which is working with transparency and fairness is not good for the Akali leader like Lodhinangal. Nothing is wrong in hiring services of the retired employees who made a sizable contribution to the organization,” he said.

He added, “He (Lodhinangal) should play a role in getting the gurdwara properties liberated from the clutches of the Akali leaders if he feels so. He should not act like the anti-Sikh forces which are trying to capture these organisations”.

