Former Aussie captain Clarke discusses cricket development with Saini

Former Australia captain and World Cup winner Michael Clarke met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here and discussed cricket development, youth talent and opportunities for greater sporting engagement between India and Australia. Former Australia captain and World Cup winner Michael Clarke met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here and discussed cricket development, youth talent and opportunities for greater sporting engagement between India and Australia. (HT Photo)

The Haryana government in a statement said that during the meeting, Clarke, who also played cricket with Saini, said that he will be keen to explore the possibility of establishing a cricket academy in the state in the future.

“It was great meeting the chief minister. His love and passion for cricket is commendable. I bowled a ball to him and he hit it for a six,” Clarke said after the meeting.

Clarke said India and Australia share a strong relationship that can be further strengthened through sports and people-to-people exchanges. “Haryana has produced some outstanding athletes and there is no shortage of sporting talent here. I believe the state has the potential to produce many more quality cricketers in the years to come,” said Clarke, who also expressed his desire to spend more time in Haryana and contribute to the development of young cricketers.

“I have been bringing young Australian players to India and would also like to create opportunities for young Indian players to visit Australia. Such exchanges can help young cricketers learn from different environments and gain valuable international exposure,” he added.

Welcoming Clarke, Saini said Haryana remains committed to strengthening its sporting ecosystem and providing young athletes with opportunities to excel at the highest level. He said interactions with internationally renowned sportspersons inspire aspiring athletes and contribute to the growth of sports in the state.