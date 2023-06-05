Ludhiana: BJP leader, 5 others suffer injuries in Kidwai Nagar clash

Former district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parveen Bansal and five others suffered injuries in a violent clash that took place between two groups in an Arya Samaj Temple in Kidwai Nagar over performing ‘havan’ on Sunday morning. HT Image

While Bansal accused the son of the priest and his accomplices for attacking them, the rivals alleged that Bansal along with others opened an attack on them, including women, after barging into the temple. Bansal was also captured on camera assaulting them with a stick.

After the clash, panic gripped the area. The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Later, in the evening, Bansal along with his supporters staged a protest outside Division number 2 police alleging police of inaction and favouring the accused. Heavy police force was deputed in the area after the incident.

Bansal stated that they used to perform ‘havan’ in the temple every Sunday. The priest’ son, who lives on the premises with his family members, interrupted the ‘havan’ and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods. His aides were already hiding in the temple.

Bansal added that he along with other members of society, including Heera Lal, suffered injuries. Bansal alleged that after the death of priest Bharat Singh, his son had encroached upon the temple. Bansal alleged that the priest’s son is also involved in embezzlement of funds.

On the other hand, Rohsni of a rival group alleged that Bansal along with his aides assaulted them with the intuition of taking possession of the temple. She added that their family has been serving the temple for the past 50 years and now the accused are forcing them to leave.

She added that in the assault she along with Rajpal, Rajesh and Aditya suffered injuries.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO at police station Division number 2, said that both the groups have filed written complaints. The police are investigating the matter and will lodge an FIR after investigation.

