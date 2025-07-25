Former CISF official appointed HERC member

The Haryana government on Thursday appointed a former deputy commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Shiv Kumar as member of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC). The commission is at present headed by Nand Lal Sharma, a former chairman and managing director of Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and has Mukesh Garg as member (legal). A vacancy was created on May 28, 2024, following the completion of the term of former member Naresh Sardana. Shiv Kumar at present is working as additional general manager with Tata Power (Delhi Distribution Limited), a joint venture of Tata Power and Delhi government. (File)

Following his appointment, Kumar will have a five-year term from the date of assuming office or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Power minister Anil Vij will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.

The appointment follows recommendations made by a high-level selection committee, which forwarded two names to the chief minister on May 5. The committee was chaired by Justice (retd) HS Bhalla and included Haryana chief secretary and the chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).