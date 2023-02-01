Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams Union budget as anti-farmers, labourers

Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the union government has failed to give relief to every section of the society in the Union Budget, and welfare schemes have been cut.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Hooda termed the budget as anti-poor, farmers, labourers, and small traders.

“Haryana remained empty-handed in the budget as no special plan was announced for the state. The people of the country and the state are struggling with problems like inflation and unemployment, but there was no provision in the budget to provide relief to people. Farmers are agitating for MSP, and employees are agitating for the implementation of the old pension scheme. The budget is silent even on these demands. During the corona period, every class had to face heavy losses, but no provision has been made in this budget for its compensation,” he added.

Hooda said fertilizer subsidy has been reduced from ₹2.25 lakh crore to ₹1.75 lakh crore in this budget.

“Urea subsidy was ₹1,54,098 crore in last year’s revised budget, this time it was reduced to ₹1,31,100 crore. Similarly, food subsidy was reduced from ₹2.87 to ₹1.97 lakh crore. The budget for rural development has also been reduced from ₹2.43 lakh crore to ₹2.38 lakh crore,” he added.

Hooda further said that the budget of MNREGA has also been reduced from ₹89,400 crore to ₹60,000 crore.

“As many as ₹12,954 crore was announced in the last budget for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, which has come down to ₹10,787 crore this time. ₹68,000 crore was announced in the last budget for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, this time it has been reduced to ₹60,000 crore. ₹15,500 crore was announced for the crop insurance scheme in the last budget, this time, it has been reduced to ₹13,625 crore. The budget makes less than 1% provision of the total GDP in education and health. These two sectors should have been given the highest priority,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he visited Indian U-19 women’s cricket team captain Shefali Verma’s house to congratulate her on winning the U-19 World Cup.