DA case: Gurpreet Singh Kangar seeks more time from VB to furnish property details

Former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Thursday again appeared before the vigilance bureau (VB) and submitted some documents related to his property and sources of income. Sources in VB said Kangar has sought more time to submit the rest of the details required by the investigators.

The three-time legislator from Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, Kangar reached VB’s zonal office in Bathinda at around 11 am and was questioned for over four hours. It was the third round of questioning in the disproportionate assets case.

On March 20, he was questioned for seven hours by the VB. After the questioning, he was asked to submit details of his property and sources of income in one week and he appeared again on March 29.

An official privy to the development said that Kangar still has to share the required documents.

“More time has been granted to (Gurpreet Singh) Kangar for submitting the required documents,” an official, who didn’t want to be named, said.

The anti-corruption investigation agency is probing a complaint against Kangar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He has been asked to present documents related to these properties belonging to him and his family members and income sources.

After losing the assembly election in 2022, Kangar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June last year and was appointed the party’s state general secretary.

Kangar was revenue minister in the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

However, he was dropped from the cabinet in September 2021 by Charanjit Singh Channi, who succeeded Amarinder after he resigned as the CM following months of infighting between him and then Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.