DA case: Former MLA Kiki Dhillon’s bail plea dismissed

A Faridkot court on Monday dismissed the bail application of former legislator Kushaldeep Singh alias Kiki Dhillon. (HT File)

The vigilance bureau had arrested the Congress leader Dhillon on May 17 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Dhillon, who was booked under the Prevention of Corruption case, had applied for bail before the additional district and sessions judge on June 1.

The matter was heard on Monday where the Faridkot judge rejected the plea to grant bail to the ex-MLA.