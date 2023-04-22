Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Once drug addicts, 10 Sangrur youths rebuild their lives

Once drug addicts, 10 Sangrur youths rebuild their lives

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 22, 2023 02:43 AM IST

They are earning their livelihood by running their shops after the civil and police administration of the district provided skill development training to them during their treatment at the drug addiction centre in Ghabdan village

Once drug addicts, 10 Sangrur youths are rebuilding their lives through self-employment. They are earning their livelihood by opening mobile phone repair shops and paint shops as the civil and police administration of the district provided skill development training to them during their treatment at the drug addiction centre in Ghabdan village.

The Sangrur district administration also provides small loans to addicts to open their shops and start their venture. (AP File Photo)
The Sangrur district administration also provides small loans to addicts to open their shops and start their venture. (AP File Photo)

Besides, the district administration also provided small loans to them to open their shops and start their venture.

SSP Surendra Lamba said the district administrative and police officials had started an initiative for complete eradication of drugs from Sangrur around two months ago, which has now started pouring positive results.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said under the initiative, they decided to treat and rehabilitate 100 drug addicts from the district. He said by providing proper treatment at the government drug addiction and rehabilitation centre in Ghabdan, 10 addicts have been brought to the mainstream of the society. The addicts were given skill development training and were now managing their livelihood through self-employment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
district administration treatment sangrur + 1 more
district administration treatment sangrur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out