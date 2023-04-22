Once drug addicts, 10 Sangrur youths rebuild their lives

Once drug addicts, 10 Sangrur youths are rebuilding their lives through self-employment. They are earning their livelihood by opening mobile phone repair shops and paint shops as the civil and police administration of the district provided skill development training to them during their treatment at the drug addiction centre in Ghabdan village. The Sangrur district administration also provides small loans to addicts to open their shops and start their venture. (AP File Photo)

SSP Surendra Lamba said the district administrative and police officials had started an initiative for complete eradication of drugs from Sangrur around two months ago, which has now started pouring positive results.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said under the initiative, they decided to treat and rehabilitate 100 drug addicts from the district. He said by providing proper treatment at the government drug addiction and rehabilitation centre in Ghabdan, 10 addicts have been brought to the mainstream of the society. The addicts were given skill development training and were now managing their livelihood through self-employment.