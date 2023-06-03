Haryana Congress will organise ‘Valmiki Sammelan’: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the Congress will soon organise a “Valmiki Sammelan” in Haryana. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File photo)

Hooda, who was speaking in a meeting with the representatives of Valmiki Samaj, said the Valmiki Samaj has been the backbone of the Congress.

“Congress and Scheduled Caste society complement each other. Whenever it has distanced itself from the Samaj, the Congress has distanced itself from power. This society also had to bear the biggest brunt of Congress being away from power, because parties such as BJP can never be well wishers of the deprived class,” he said.

Hooda said he belongs to a family that fought against untouchability and caste discrimination.

