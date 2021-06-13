Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Haryana CM Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident
chandigarh news

Former Haryana CM Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident

Chautala was sitting in the front passenger seat of his SUV when it collided with another car; barring a bruise, he had no injuries
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Former chief minister OP Chautala’s car met with an accident on the Jhajjar road in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Sunday escaped unhurt after his SUV met with an accident in Gurgaon district, police said.

The SUV, in which Chautala, 86, was travelling, had a minor collision with another car on the Gurgaon-Badli-Jhajjar road, said a police official.

“The former CM was sitting in the front passenger seat. The SUV’s airbags deployed after the accident. Barring a bruise, he had no injuries. Others involved in the accident too suffered bruises,” said sub-inspector Braham Prakash of the district’s Bhudera police post over phone.

A spokesperson of the Indian National Lok Dal said that Chautala, who is the INLD president, is doing fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch

Harsh Goenka shares video showing creative technique of reusing old tyres

Astronaut posts collage of Suez Canal created using 100 images, people love it

Megha Rajagopalan posts dad’s reaction to her winning Pulitzer
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP