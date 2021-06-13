Former Haryana CM Chautala escapes unhurt in car accident

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Sunday escaped unhurt after his SUV met with an accident in Gurgaon district, police said.

The SUV, in which Chautala, 86, was travelling, had a minor collision with another car on the Gurgaon-Badli-Jhajjar road, said a police official.

“The former CM was sitting in the front passenger seat. The SUV’s airbags deployed after the accident. Barring a bruise, he had no injuries. Others involved in the accident too suffered bruises,” said sub-inspector Braham Prakash of the district’s Bhudera police post over phone.

A spokesperson of the Indian National Lok Dal said that Chautala, who is the INLD president, is doing fine.