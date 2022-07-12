Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon.
The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog.
The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
An employee of the hotel, on condition of anonymity, said, “Mast Ram ordered tea in the morning and said he would check out at noon. Later, a waiter, who went to ask whether he would take lunch found him hanging from the ceiling fan.”
“We have informed the victim’s family members and sent the body for postmortem examination. A probe is on, “ said Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri.
Mast Ram had joined politics after quitting his teaching job in 1982. He fought almost every assembly election either on a Congress ticket or independently. He ran as a Congress candidate and became an MLA in 1993 and 2003. His second wife, Nirmala, is an active functionary in Congress and has also been a member of the Zila Parishad. Their son, is pursuing an MBBS degree, while his son from his first wife, Ghanshyam Paharia, is a famous folk singer.
This is the second time in two years that a politician has ended his life in Mandi. In March 2021, Ram Swaroop Sharma, the then MP of Mandi, had died by suicide in Delhi.
A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).
Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters. The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job.
Chandigarh MC placates garbage collectors, work to resume after one-day strike
Following a day-long strike over the municipal corporation's alleged failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with them about two years ago, the city's door-to-door garbage collectors on Monday evening decided to return to work from Tuesday after meeting the MC officials. The workers instead parked the MC's garbage-lifting vehicles in their allotted sectors, but did not go visit any houses to collect garbage.
Carmel Convent tree collapse: Physical, emotional fall-out weighs students down
Even after four days of the tragic incident wherein a large portion of a peepal tree fell on a group of children at the Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on July 8, killing one student and injuring 18 others, the trauma is still fresh students' mind as they face the emotional and psychological fall-out of the incident. Ishita, a resident of Manimajra, underwent a second surgery on Monday for the procedure of stump closure.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop below 90 after 24 days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 69 on Monday after remaining over 90 for the past 24 days. On Sunday, 116 people were found positive. On Monday, Chandigarh recorded 34 cases, down from 61 the day before; Mohali's cases dipped from 28 to 22 and in Panchkula, their number came down from 27 to 13 in the same period. There are still 371 positive patients in Chandigarh, 274 in Mohali and 119 in Panchkula.
Three killed as canter rams into parked pick-up truck in Punjab’s Dera Bassi
A canter truck snuffed out the lives of two men who were changing the punctured tyre of their pick-up truck on the national highway near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi in the wee hours of Monday. Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said a businessman, Hitesh Kapoor, was travelling from Ambala to Dera Bassi in his Mahindra pick-up truck with his two workers in the wee hours of Monday.
