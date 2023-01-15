Former HP minister Mansa Ram cremated with state honours

Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Mansa Ram was cremated with state honours at Karsog on Sunday.

Mansa Ram died after prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday at the age of 83.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, education minister Rohit Thakur and chief parliamentary secretary Sunder Singh Thakur attended the funeral.

Sukhu said, “Mansa Ram was the youngest minister from Karsog in the first council of ministers of Himachal Pradesh led by Dr YS Parmar. He contributed significantly towards the development of Himachal and his demise marked the end of an era in state politics.”

Born on May 30, 1940, in Drahal village of Karsog in Mandi district, Mansa Ram studied at Panjab University and Agra University.

He started his career as a government teacher before joining politics in 1967. He was elected to the state assembly in 1967, 1972, 1982, 1998 and 2012.