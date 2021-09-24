Former J&K Bank chairperson joins People’s Conference

Former J&K Bank chairperson Parvez Ahmad Nengroo, who is under investigation for corruption charges, on Thursday joined the People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone.

PC chairperson Sajjad Lone said Nengroo would play a key role in scripting JKPC’s economic agenda for change.

“I wholeheartedly welcome Nengroo into the caravan of change. He had an illustrious banking career and is a leader who has risen from the ranks. During his tenure, we saw one of the fastest turnarounds in the banking industry. He will play a pivotal role in scripting JKPC’s agenda for socio-economic upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Lone said.

Lone said that he was confident that Nengroo’s experience and technical expertise in economic matters will benefit the party in formulating a futuristic economic policy to “steer J&K from changelessness to change”.

“Our collective objective is to make J&K economically prosperous, self-reliant and progressive. Nengroo’s competence and domain expertise will be critical for the party to offer a viable, progressive and inclusive economic roadmap to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in wake of insurmountable economic challenges being faced by the people and economic institutions here. He is also an influential personality commanding a lot of goodwill among the people. I am confident that he will work together with existing leadership and play a pivotal role in offering a new leadership to the people of south Kashmir.”

Soon after the governor rule was imposed in J&K in 2019, Nengroo was arrested for graft.

The case pertained to illegal allotment of tenders by Jammu and Kashmir Bank regarding housekeeping to a Mumbai-based company, SILA Solutions, without following proper tendering norms as provided in the contract to the said firm which did not fall into the criteria of any such allotment.