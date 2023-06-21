Mehbooba urges people to welcome Amarnath pilgrims

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged her party workers to welcome the pilgrims of upcoming Amarnath Yatra in every possible way, while requesting the J&K government “not to cause inconvenience” to the local residents while facilitating the Yatris.

(PTI File Photo)

Mufti said that she had called her party leaders from Anantnag and Ganderbal districts, so that they could instruct the workers to participate enthusiastically in the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

“Yatris are our guests and there should be no inadequacy in taking care of them and helping them. This has been our culture,” she said during a media interaction. She said that this was the time people in Kashmir again showed to the whole country what Kashmiriyat or communal harmony in the valley was all about.

“Jammu and Kashmir particularly Kashmir valley has always given a message of brotherhood and the Yatra presents a golden opportunity to us to remind the whole country what Kashmiriyat is all about,” she said.

She appealed to her party workers to make the Yatra a success and help Yatris in every way. “Receive and welcome them,” she said. She also requested the government that when they facilitate the Yatra , there should not be any inconvenience to local residents who are the “actual hosts” of the Yatra, she added.

“Last year we had seen that many patients couldn’t reach hospitals, many pregnant women delivered their babies on the way and at a few places the babies died. I request the government that while facilitating the Yatra, common people should not suffer any difficulties in travel,” she said.