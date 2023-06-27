Not ready to boycott any elections: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said that militancy has returned to those areas in J&K where it had finished.

Omar Abdullah said that his party won’t boycott any polls in J&K and will try to win all of them. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to media, he said that peace will never return in J&K till the Bharatiya Janata Party remains in power.

“Militancy has returned to the areas which had become militancy-free in 2014 and the those where we were thinking of removing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA,” he said.

Reacting to defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Jammu, Abdullah said, “There isn’t a single place in Kashmir, including Srinagar, where there is no influence of militants. Even what we have witnessed in Rajouri and Poonch areas shows us that militancy has returned to the areas where it had vanished from.” Singh said in Jammu that AFSPA will be removed from J&K when peace returns to all areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omar added that his party won’t boycott any polls in J&K. “We are not ready to boycott any election in J&K and will take part in every election and try to win them.”

Talking about the unity of Opposition leaders and recent meeting in Bihar’s Patna, he said that time will tell whether the it was just a photo shoot.

“If entire leadership of BJP is issuing statements on the Opposition unity and the second most powerful person of country, Union home minister Amih Shah, is forced to speak on the meeting, it is a testimony to the meeting’s success,” he said, adding. Omar Abdullah also condemned the violence in Manipur.