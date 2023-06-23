Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik bats for legal guarantee for MSP in Rohtak

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday attended the mahapanchayat at Sampla in Rohtak, speaking on a range of issues including Pulwama terror attack and minimum support price for agricultural produce.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik said, “After farmers’ agitation completed four months, I met the PM for a solution, but he failed to give me satisfactory assurance. That day, I decided to speak for farmers and was ready to tender resignation at any time.”

The former governor went on to urge the Union government a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for all crops and security to women.

Malik also reiterated his allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to keep mum after he told him that the Pulwama terror attack occurred because the Union home ministry did not provide aircraft to transport Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

He further alleged that the home ministry did not approve the air transport of the jawans and the file remained in the ministry for four months.

Malik also suggested that the Union government recruit jawans full-time and sought the revocation of the Agneepath scheme,

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, meanwhile, said those in power have been making legislations aimed at benefiting capitalists and ignoring the interests of farmers and labourers.

“We have to form our government, otherwise the governments of all parties will keep exploiting the farmers and labourers. Thirty three farmers commits suicide every day in India due to farm loans but the government’s are in deep slumber. Nothing has changed for farmers and labourers,” he added.