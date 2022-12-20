Former J&K minister Abdul Haq likely to join Apni Party

Former J&K minister Abdul Haq Khan, who had last month resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is likely to join the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari.

Khan hails from north Kashmir’s Kupwara and had served as a minister in the PDP-BJP government. However, after revocation of Article 370, the senior leader was put under house arrest and he remained away from the active politics.

“Khan is likely to join the Apni Party next month as the talks with the senior leader had remained successful. His entry will boost our cadres in Kupwara,” said a senior Apni Party leader, who is privy to details.

Khan was also the general secretary of the PDP and his resignation was termed a major setback for the party in Kupwara. “For the past three years, I have been away from politics. There were many reasons, including my health and personal issues, and I also didn’t feel that I could contribute to politics in the prevalent scenario,” Khan, who was representing the Lolab constituency, had said after his resignation.

In a statement later, Khan had said that the party’s decision to have a replacement for him has not gone down well with his supporters.

Many PDP members have in the last three years left the party. Khan was the last tallest leader from north Kashmir who had quit the PDP and his entry into the Apni Party will make contest at six seats of assembly in Kupwara a triangular one. In the recent DDC elections held in Drugmulla in Kupwara, the candidate backed by the Apni Party had garnered more than 1,500 votes.