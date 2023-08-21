Ludhiana: 30 booked for assaulting labourers, damaging ramps at green belt

Police booked at least 30 supporters of former legislator and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains for allegedly threatening labourers working at a city park and damaging a newly-constructed ramp. Nishan Singh, and 29 others who are yet to be identified have been booked by the police. (iStock)

Police have booked the accused, Nishan Singh, and 29 others who are yet to be identified.

A first information report (FIR) was registered following the statement of Shatrughan Kumar, a mason, who is a resident of Sukhdev Nagar of Lohara road. The complainant told police that the municipal corporation (MC) had assigned work for development of the park to their contractor. The labourers were working on setting up a ramp in a green belt from Ishar Nagar to Simran Palace.

The complainant said Nishan Singh and his aides showed up at the spot and started threatening him and the other labourers. The accused allegedly thrashed Shatrughan and threatened him to stop constructing the ramps. On raising an objection to the behaviour, the accused claimed that they were supporters of Simarjeet Singh Bains and would not allow anyone to carry out construction work at the park. The accused damaged the newly-built ramp and left.

Later, Shatrugan informed the police and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, investigating officer, said the accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code and the Punjab Prevention of Damage Act at Daba police station.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

