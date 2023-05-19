Sumitra Mahajan, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Neeraj Chopra likely to miss PU convocation

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is among the four people to be awarded honorary degrees by Panjab University (PU) at its 70th annual convocation on May 20, will not be attending the ceremony.

The rehearsal of the convocation, where Vice-President of India and PU chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be the chief guest, will be held on Friday. (HT File Photo)

Mahajan was chosen for an honorary degree in 2017 as well, but had turned it down at the time.

Another recipient of the honorary degree, virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang, will also be unable to attend the convocation, but has told authorities that she will receive the degree at next year’s convocation.

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who was to be presented the Khel Ratna by the university, is also unlikely to remain in attendance, as he is currently participating in a sports competition.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy, who will be awarded the Doctor of Literature (DLit) degree, will hold an interaction with the PU faculty and research scholars at Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology on Friday evening.

Security beefed up for Dhankhar’s visit

The Vice-President will also hold meetings with the faculty and members of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and other PU bodies. Security will remain beefed up throughout the campus for this. The security staff have also warned students not to have any unauthorised visitors stay over at PU hostels. Surprise checks will be carried. The roads that will be used by the VIPs have been recarpeted before the function.

Students will wear dress robes as done in previous years, as the university had decided against changing the dress code to traditional attire.

Traffic restrictions for convocation

The route from Gate Number 1 via administrative block, chemistry department and physics department road via the gymnasium hall up to the golden jubilee guest house has been designated as a “no vehicle road”

On May 20, public will not be allowed on this road between 9 am and 5 pm

No vehicle will be allowed to park on this road on May 19 and 20, and parking will be allowed at designated parking spaces only

Residents and visitors to PU will not be allowed to park their vehicles on the road side on PU campus on May 19 and May 20

Any vehicle parked in an unauthorised area will be towed away by the Chandigarh Traffic Police

Gate number 1 (from PGIMER side) will remain open for entry and exit between 6 am and 9 am and then from 1 pm onwards. No vehicles will be allowed between 9 am and 5 pm

Gate number 2 (Sector 15 side) will remain open for entry and exit throughout the convocation

Gate number 3 (Sector 25 side) will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 10 pm for students.