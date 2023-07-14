Kashmir: Former militant booked under Public Safety Act

Former militant in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Police said the accused was involved in anti-national activities.

“The Bandipora police booked one ex-terrorist and member of the APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah of Quilmuqam Bandipora under the PSA and lodged him in Baramulla district jail, for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities,” said the police in a tweet.