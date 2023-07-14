Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir: Former militant booked under Public Safety Act

Kashmir: Former militant booked under Public Safety Act

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 14, 2023 11:38 PM IST

The former militant, who is also member of the APHC, has been identified by the police as Ameer Hamza of Quilmuqam village

Former militant in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Police said the accused was involved in anti-national activities.
The former militant, who is also member of the APHC, has been identified by the police as Ameer Hamza of Quilmuqam village. Police said Hamza was involved in anti-national activities.

“The Bandipora police booked one ex-terrorist and member of the APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah of Quilmuqam Bandipora under the PSA and lodged him in Baramulla district jail, for his continuous involvement in anti-national activities,” said the police in a tweet.

