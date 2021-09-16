Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Former militant arrested from J&K’s Kishtwar after 12 years

Kishtwar police have apprehended a former militant, who was evading arrest for the last 12 years, said a police spokesperson
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:03 AM IST
The militant has been identified as Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Budhar Bonjwah in Kishtwar. (Image for representational purpose)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a former militant, who was absconding for the past 12 years, from Kishtwar district.

“Kishtwar police have apprehended a former militant, who was evading arrest for the last 12 years,” said a police spokesperson.

He was identified as Nazir Ahmed, son of Noor Mohammand Gorsi, a resident of Budhar Bonjwah in Kishtwar.

“On a specific information through reliable sources, a special team from Jawalapur police post was constituted. The team led by sub-inspector Moin Khan raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder,” he added.

He was wanted in a case registered under sections 307 of the IPC and 7/27 of the Arms Act.

“The former militant was later produced in the Kishtwar session court and accordingly on the orders of the court, was sent to judicial custody,” he added.

