Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former MLA Chhoker joins AAP, becomes party candidate from Samalkha MC
chandigarh news

Former MLA Chhoker joins AAP, becomes party candidate from Samalkha MC

Former MLA Bharat Singh Chhoker joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hours before he was declared the party candidate from Samalkha municipal committee
AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta welcomed former MLA Bharat Singh Chhoker into the party fold. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Former MLA Bharat Singh Chhoker joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hours before he was declared the party candidate from Samalkha municipal committee.

Chhoker had represented the Gurjar-dominated Samalkha assembly constituency for the Congress in 2005. Later, he joined the BJP and in January last year, left BJP as well.

On his decision to change parties frequently, he said Congress did not give him ticket in the 2009 assembly elections despite him being a sitting MLA and had a stronghold in Samalkha.

“But now, I have joined the right party. AAP is the only party which will prove to be the best alternative,” he added.

He had already announced to contest election of chairman of Samalkha municipal committee and now, the AAP has declared him the party candidate.

AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta welcomed him into the party fold and assured that Chhoker and his supporters will be given due respect in the party.

He said Haryana is changing and AAP’s graph is increasing as many people are joining the AAP every day.

