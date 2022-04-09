Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former MLA Simarjeet Bains declared proclaimed offender in Covid norms violation case

Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for violating Covid norms during a protest outside police commissioner’s office in August 2020
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains didn’t appear before the court on January 14 this year and his application filed on the date seeking exemption from his personal appearance was dismissed. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Friday declared former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear before it in a case pertaining to Covid norms violation registered against him in August 2020.

Ludhiana’s Division Number 5 police had booked Simarjeet, the then MLA of Atam Nagar constituency, and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains, former Ludhiana South MLA, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code for violating Covid norms during a protest outside police commissioner’s office.

The court had taken cognisance of the incident after Covid norms were blatantly flouted during the protest. Simarjeet didn’t appear before the court on January 14 this year and his application filed on the date seeking exemption from his personal appearance was dismissed.

The court ordered that non-bailable warrants be issued against the former MLA and notice to his surety under Section 446 of the Criminal Procedure Code was issued.

After Simarjeet refused to appear, arrest warrants were also issued against him and proclamation proceedings were initiated by the court following which he was declared a proclaimed offender on Friday.

