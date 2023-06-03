Former MP Tarlochan Singh to get Sikh of the Year Award in London

Former Member of Parliament (MP) and former chairperson of the National Minority Commission, Tarlochan Singh will be awarded the prestigious Sikh of the Year Award (Coronation of King Charles 3) by the executive committee of the Sikh Forum International. Tarlochan Singh was born on July 28, 1933, in Dhudhial (Pakistan) and is an Indian bureaucrat and Parliamentarian. (HT Photo)

Tarlochan Singh was born on July 28, 1933, in Dhudhial (Pakistan) and is an Indian bureaucrat and Parliamentarian. He served as the chairman for the National Commission for Minorities from 2003 to 2006. He was a Member of Parliament from August 1, 2004, to July 31, 2010; press secretary to the President of India 1983–1987; and the chairman & MD of Delhi tourism corporation and the director of culture & tourism museum for the Punjab government.

He got approval of the Parliament to amend the Anand Marriage Act (1908). The amendment allowed the registration of Sikh marriages. He got sanction for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue and installing the bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the Parliament along with portraits of Master Tara Singh & Baba Kharak Singh.

He is the first Member of Parliament who spoke in Punjabi in the Parliament.

He is recognised world over as a voice for Sikhs.

The event to confer the Sikh of the Year Award will be held at Old Hall Lincoln’s Inn in London on June 5.

British High Commissioner for India VK Doraiswami will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Apart from this, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP from India, Sir Mark Rowley, Met Police Commissioner, Lord Byron Davies of Gowers Conservative Minister, Lord John Stevens of Kirkwhelpington and many other distinguished personalities will grace the event.