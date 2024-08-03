Former nursing council registrar among two arrested by VB

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Saturday, arrested Punjab nursing registration council (PNRC) former registrar Charanjit Kaur Cheema, who retired as principal of nursing training school, Gurdaspur, and Hoshiarpur resident Arvinderveer Singh Gill, for their alleged involvement in fraudulent admissions and conducting examinations at the nursing institutions. VB has accused the duo of fraudulent admissions and irregularities in conducting examinations at the nursing institutions. (HT File)

An official spokesperson of the VB said during investigations into the complaint about fraud in the admissions and examinations at the nursing institutes, it was found that KD College of Nursing, Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur district got recognition from Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, on September 25, 2019, and from PNRC on November 29, 2012, whereas much before the recognition the college, admission forms and receipt numbers were found to be issued by the PNRC, Mohali.

The spokesperson said that the admission forms pertaining to five roll numbers were received from this college but these admission forms/roll numbers were issued to the Princeton Institute of Nursing, Gurdaspur, by the PNRC. The fake admission list of these five students was prepared much before the college was recognised in October 2012 and on the basis of this admission list, a cut list regarding these roll numbers was issued on the receipt of the examination forms and examination fees of these students.

Apart from this, an admission list of 27 students belonging to GRD International Institute of Nursing, Tanda Urmur, Hoshiarpur, had been prepared and uploaded on the website by PNRC. After this, in the revised list of 30 students of this college, the admissions on two roll numbers were mentioned through KD College of Nursing, Mahilpur.

The VB spokesperson said that during the investigation, it has come to light that fake records were prepared and tampered with in the PNRC in connivance with the privately managed nursing colleges and the examinations of 15 students were conducted without the requisite admission forms, necessary examination forms and examination fees.

“Accused Charanjit Kaur Cheema, a resident of Ranjit Avenue (Kila Tek Singh), Batala, in Gurdaspur district, had submitted the bills after about two years to the PNRC regarding the use of government funds released for conducting examinations during her tenure as registrar. On verification of these bills, receipts for a total of ₹1.53 lakh were found to be fake and bills pertaining to expenditures for ₹40,776 were suspicious,” he said.

On the basis of this investigation, the VB has registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 471, 201, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 (1) A read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Police Station, Jalandhar range, on Friday.

Both the arrested accused will be produced in the court. VB teams have been dispatched to arrest the rest of the accused in this case. Further investigation of this case was under progress, the spokesperson added.