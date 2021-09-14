Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former PAU professor passes away at 58 following brief illness
Satwant Kaur Gosal had served at PAU for over 30 years.
Satwant Kaur Gosal had served at PAU for over 30 years.
chandigarh news

Former PAU professor passes away at 58 following brief illness

Satwant Kaur Gosal, ex-professor of microbiology at PAU, passed away on Sunday at the age of 58 after a brief illness
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:52 AM IST

Satwant Kaur Gosal, ex-professor of microbiology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), passed away on Sunday at the age of 58 after a brief illness.She was the wife of Dr SS Gosal, former director of research at PAU and a member of the varsity’s board of management. PAU vice-chancellor Anirudh Tiwari, registrar RS Sidhu, director of research NS Bains, director of extension education JS Mahal and other faculty members and students of PAU also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

GS Kocher, head, department of microbiology, said, “Professor Gosal joined as assistant soil microbiologist at the department of soils in 1992. Thereafter, she worked as assistant professor at the department of microbiology in 1995 and was promoted to professor (microbiology) in 2009. In total, Gosal served for over 30 years and had sought voluntary retirement earlier this year.“

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.