Former PAU professor passes away at 58 following brief illness

Satwant Kaur Gosal, ex-professor of microbiology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), passed away on Sunday at the age of 58 after a brief illness.She was the wife of Dr SS Gosal, former director of research at PAU and a member of the varsity’s board of management. PAU vice-chancellor Anirudh Tiwari, registrar RS Sidhu, director of research NS Bains, director of extension education JS Mahal and other faculty members and students of PAU also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

GS Kocher, head, department of microbiology, said, “Professor Gosal joined as assistant soil microbiologist at the department of soils in 1992. Thereafter, she worked as assistant professor at the department of microbiology in 1995 and was promoted to professor (microbiology) in 2009. In total, Gosal served for over 30 years and had sought voluntary retirement earlier this year.“