Former PDP leader joins People’s Conference

The People’s Conference led by Sajjad Lone on Saturday received a shot in the arm after two-time former legislator and PDP general secretary Nizam-ud-din Bhat joined the party.

Bhat had represented Bandipore assembly segment and speculations were rife for the last few months about his plans to leave the PDP.

Bhat was earlier associated with the People’s Conference and used to be considered a close confidant of Abdul Gani Lone, founder of the party. He, however, joined the PDP soon after it was founded in late 90s.

Sajjad termed the Bhat’s inclusion into the party fold a remarkable moment. “There is a certain level of emotion in welcoming Bhat back. He was one of the founding members of the People’s Conference. He took a hiatus from the politics and joined journalism. This is how he exited the People’s Conference,” he added.

“We at the People’s Conference believe that exiting changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment. The people of J&K have been trapped post-August 5, 2019. And the current administration, which we is a selected administration and not an elected one, is indulging in economic persecution of the people of J&K as a sequel to political persecution. We at the People’s Conference reiterate that economic empowerment is essential for political empowerment,” Sajjad said.

Bhat said that rejoining the People’s Conference was nothing but a homecoming for him as he had played a crucial role in its formation at the very onset. “And today, based on my decades of experience, I can tell you with utmost certainty that Sajjad Lone is the only political leader who can honestly, sincerely and without any paradoxes lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”