Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet Singh joins BJP
chandigarh news

Former President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson Inderjeet Singh joins BJP

Inderjeet Singh said he has fulfilled his late grandfather Giani Zail Singh’s wish by joining the BJP. Inderjeet was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Puri
By Agencies, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Inderjeet Singh (C), grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Late former President of India Giani Zail Singh’s grandson, Inderjeet Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Welcoming him, BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in-charge Dushyant Gautam said this showed that the party holds a special place in the hearts of the people in Punjab. Inderjeet’s induction is in line with saffron party’s carefully-crafted strategy to rope in the Sikh faces ahead of the Punjab assembly polls due early next year.

After joining the BJP at its headquarters here, Inderjeet Singh said he has fulfilled his grandfather’s wishes.

“The Congress did not behave properly with my grandfather. I campaigned for the BJP during the Madan Lal Khurrana days in Delhi. My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani,” he said.

Inderjeet is the lone grandson of Zail Singh. His father and Zail Singh’s son Joginder Singh had unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket in 1997 from Kotkapura assembly segment.

Inderjeet, who is in his fifties, hails from the Ramgarhia Sikh community which comes under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. The community has a substantial presence in Doaba and Majha belts of Punjab.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Hardeep Puri welcomed Inderjeet to the party and said this addition will give strength to the BJP. “Many central government schemes have not been implemented in Punjab and the state government is going through internal rife,” he stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JCT Electronics land deal: High court notice to Punjab, CBI on plea seeking probe by central agency

Gujarat heroin seizure: NIA files chargesheet against Punjab drug trafficker

SAD releases first list of 64 candidates, Sukhbir Badal to fight from Jalalabad

Ludhiana: Steel traders rue spate of robberies, police inaction
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP