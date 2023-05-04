Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Despite sweeping mandate, AAP failed to fulfil promises, says Capt Amarinder

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal at old grain market in Phillaur on Thursday.

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh campaigns for BJP’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal on Thursday. (HT photo)

Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Captain said the AAP-led government had completely failed the people’s expectations despite getting a sweeping mandate.

“The AAP government is being dictated from Delhi and that is the reason why its priorities were misplaced and quite contrary to the expectations of people of Punjab,” he said.

The former CM said there was a massive exodus of youth from Punjab as they were migrating to foreign countries because there were no jobs in the state.

He reminded the AAP government of its promise of providing jobs to people, in which it had miserably failed.

He added that the country needs Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for at least five more years to further strengthen and consolidate its position at global and domestic levels.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP candidate Atwal appealed to the people to vote for him to ensure the development and welfare of the state.

He said the BJP was the future of Punjab as all others had failed. Captain said the result of the Jalandhar bypoll will also impact the Punjab politics.

