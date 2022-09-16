Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Will be merging the Punjab Lok Congress, the party he floated after quitting Congress last year, at an event in the national capital

Punjab Lok Congress leader and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on August 30. It was his first meeting with the PM after the Punjab assembly elections that the PLC and the BJP fought together. Capt Amarinder was recuperating after a spinal surgery in London recently. (HT file photo)
ByRavinder Vasudeva

Former two-time chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party next week by merging his party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), with the saffron party.

Sources close to the former chief minister said that the merger will take place on September 19, while a senior aide of the Captain said the date was not confirmed yet. However, he said it was certain that Capt Amarinder Singh was joining the BJP.

Leaves for New Delhi on Sunday

The 80-year-old Captain, who is learnt to be leaving for New Delhi on September 18, had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah amid reports that he is likely to get a key role in the BJP after joining it.

Capt Amarinder Singh had floated the PLC after parting ways with the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister by the party high command last September. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as chief minister till the February 2022 elections. Both Capt Amarinder and Channi lost the elections that the Aam Aadmi Party swept.

PLC got fewer than NOTA votes

The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP but failed to make any headway.

The party got fewer votes than NOTA ones in Punjab. While 1,10,308 NOTA votes were polled, the PLC managed only 84,697 votes on its symbol. Five candidates of the PLC contested on the BJP symbol.

Ex-Congress MLAs joining BJP, too

Six Congress leaders, including a few former MLAs, are set to join the BJP along with the former chief minister.

Capt Amarinder Singh had remained chief minister of Punjab for two terms from 2002-07 and 2017-21. He quit as the Congress chief minister in September 2021, barely four months before completing his second tenure.

Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

