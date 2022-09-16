AAP theatrics on ‘Op Lotus’ bid to sideline Mann: Bajwa

Chandigarh :Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday alleged that the entire theatrics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on “Operation Lotus” appeared more of an attempt to sideline chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Bajwa claimed that Mann had begun to resist (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal in majority of issues pertaining to Punjab and this probably did not go down well with the latter. “This is one reason the AAP raised the bogey of Operation Lotus when Mann is on a foreign visit. Otherwise, how come the AAP has not been able to produce even a single credible evidence to support its claim of horse trading by the BJP,” he said in a statement.

Kejriwal has called all AAP MPs and MLAs to Delhi for a meeting on September18.

Questioning the lack of action against cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari for the controversial audio clip, the Congress leader alleged that the AAP leadership was trying to fix and hush up the matter through closed-door meetings. “The AAP government dithered to initiate action against Fauja Singh whereas in case of former health minister Dr Vijay Singla no evidence was ever made public,” he said.

On the BMW issue, Bajwa said that the company’s official statement exposing the lie of the state government was an absolute embarrassment not only to the AAP but to Punjab as well. “Instead of apologising for the false statement, the party leadership is trying to cover it up,” he said.