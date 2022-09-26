Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder to attend BJP core committee meet

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will attend the core committee meeting of the Punjab BJP at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday.

Also read: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his newly launched party

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This will be the first visit of the former Congress leader to the party headquarters after he joined the BJP exactly a week ago. His son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the BJP in the national capital.

Capt Amarinder Singh had merged his party, the Punjab Lok Congress that he had floated after quitting the Congress last year, with the BJP in New Delhi on September 19.

Capt Amarinder Singh will address a joint press conference with state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Monday evening.

This will be the former chief minister’s first public appearance in the state since the February assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON