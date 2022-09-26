Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder to attend BJP core committee meet

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder to attend BJP core committee meet

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Week after merging Punjab Lok Congress with Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, former Congress leader to hold joint press conference with Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh joining the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar (centre) and Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on September 19. (HT file photo)
ByRavinder Vasudeva

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will attend the core committee meeting of the Punjab BJP at the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Monday.

Also read: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his newly launched party

This will be the first visit of the former Congress leader to the party headquarters after he joined the BJP exactly a week ago. His son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur also joined the BJP in the national capital.

Capt Amarinder Singh had merged his party, the Punjab Lok Congress that he had floated after quitting the Congress last year, with the BJP in New Delhi on September 19.

Capt Amarinder Singh will address a joint press conference with state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Monday evening.

This will be the former chief minister’s first public appearance in the state since the February assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP