Will give befitting reply to govt at right time: Ex-CM Channi

After the vigilance bureau summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear in a probe related to disproportionate assets (DA), Channi, who was in Jalandhar on Thursday, lambasted the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) of playing political vendetta. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (HT File Photo)

Channi cornered the AAP on law and order situation, for not fulfilling the promise of appointing Dalit deputy chief minister, Latifpura demolition and for not providing adequate compensation to the farmers for their crop loss.

“They are hell bent upon destroying the Congress and are after the Congress MLAs and ministers for no reason,” the former CM said.

He said, “I will give a befitting reply to them at the right time. I am neither scared nor on back-foot.”

Channi said the law and situation could be gauged from the fact that the gangsters are calling shots from inside the jails.

“The killing of Sidhu Moose Wala is a political murder and the AAP is solely responsible for it. The clouds of black days are hovering over Punjab as the state is not in safe hands,” Channi said.

Meanwhile, Channi said the AAP had promised people to appoint a Dalit deputy chief minister in the state. “Even after one year, no Dalit deputy CM has been appointed and the AAP won’t fulfil the promise in the coming years too because it is anti-Dalit,” Channi said.

Meanwhile, Channi also slammed CM Bhagwant Mann for challenging Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the Bargari sacrilege incident.

On compensating farmers for their crop loss, Channi said the state government was committing fraud with farmers for offering peanuts in the name of compensation.

“The CM calls himself a farmer’s son but he is not standing with peasants in the time of crisis. We will support farmers and stand with them against the state government,” he said.