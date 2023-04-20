Punjab: Disproportionate assets case against Rakesh Kumar Singla, his wife

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) registered a disproportionate assets case against Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director, food and civil supplies department, Punjab, along with his wife Rachna Singla for amassing wealth more than their known sources of income. Besides, process has been initiated by the VB to issue red corner notice against Singla, who is on the run. A letter has been sent to the CBI and Interpol, New Delhi, in this regard.

Singla is on the run for his involvement in the food grain transportation scam registered by the vigilance cell in August last year in which former food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is also an accused.

SSP (vigilance) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said during an investigation of the case on August 16 last year involving a tender allotment scam worth crores of rupees in the food and civil supplies department, it came to light that that prime accused Singla, who was also the chairman of departmental vigilance cell, had collected huge bribe money during his posting and had acquired a number of properties.

He further said during the probe, it was found that the accused had acquired and was in possession of properties in his name as well as in the name of his wife Rachna Singla which are disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of ₹ 1.36 crore which amounts to 58.97%.

As per investigation, in 11 years from April 1, 2011 to July 31, 2022, Singla and his wife purchased five valuable properties and spent ₹ 3.68 crore while their income was ₹ 2.31 crore only. On the basis of a VB probe, an FIR has been registered against Singla and his wife under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The SSP further said Singla was still on the run ever since he was booked in the scam and was declared proclaimed offender on December 3 last year.